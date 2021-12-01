Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) Short Interest Update

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,100 shares, a growth of 56.7% from the October 31st total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.0 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. CIBC cut their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$40.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.92.

Get Intertape Polymer Group alerts:

ITPOF stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.17. The stock had a trading volume of 3,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,041. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Intertape Polymer Group has a 1-year low of $17.52 and a 1-year high of $27.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.10 and a 200 day moving average of $22.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.95.

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Intertape Polymer Group had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 5.19%.

Intertape Polymer Group Company Profile

Intertape Polymer Group, Inc engages in the provision of packaging and protective solutions for industrial markets. It offers paper-and-film based pressure sensitive and water-activated tapes, polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films, protective packaging, engineered coated products and packaging machinery for industrial and retail use.

Recommended Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Intertape Polymer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertape Polymer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.