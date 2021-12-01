Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Short Interest Up 154.7% in November

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 215,200 shares, an increase of 154.7% from the October 31st total of 84,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 389,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

ISNPY stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.29. The stock had a trading volume of 396,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,147. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.92. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 52 week low of $12.93 and a 52 week high of $18.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

ISNPY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA engages in the provision of financial products and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Private Banking, Asset Management, Insurance, and Corporate Centre. The Banca dei Territori segment oversees the traditional lending and deposit collection activities in Italy.

