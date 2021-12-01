Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) Shares Sold by Ballew Advisors Inc

Ballew Advisors Inc lessened its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,161 shares during the quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 84.6% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 3,215 shares during the period. First Command Bank boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 346.6% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 8,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 6,451 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCO traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,141. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.12. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.79 and a 1 year high of $22.42.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.