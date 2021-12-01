Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (IHYF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on December 31st

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This is a boost from Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

IHYF opened at $25.14 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.58. Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $25.05 and a 52-week high of $25.90.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.76% of Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

