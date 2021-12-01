Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW) Short Interest Update

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the October 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ IPKW opened at $40.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.68. Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $36.56 and a 52 week high of $47.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IPKW. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 5,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 11.6% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter.

