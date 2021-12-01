Invesco Ltd. Buys 48,318 Shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,318 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.28% of American Assets Trust worth $6,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 85,535.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 17,107 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 21,412 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of American Assets Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 27,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 10,000 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.43 per share, with a total value of $384,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 5,000 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.62 per share, with a total value of $193,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 53,295 shares of company stock valued at $2,019,837 in the last three months. 33.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AAT stock opened at $34.40 on Wednesday. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.15 and a 12-month high of $40.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.42 and a 200-day moving average of $37.92.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). American Assets Trust had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 1.88%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 307.69%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AAT. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Assets Trust from $36.00 to $38.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Assets Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

