Invesco Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,289 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.18% of New Jersey Resources worth $6,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NJR. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 11.6% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources stock opened at $36.78 on Wednesday. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $44.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.24.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $532.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.33 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.363 per share. This is a positive change from New Jersey Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.31%.

In other New Jersey Resources news, CFO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $156,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut New Jersey Resources from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.60.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: New Jersey Natural Gas, NJR Clean Energy Ventures, NJR Energy Services, NJR Midstream, and NJR Home Services.

