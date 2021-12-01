Invesco Ltd. Has $6.55 Million Holdings in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) by 12.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 404,659 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,581 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Hostess Brands were worth $6,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TWNK. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Hostess Brands during the second quarter worth $60,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Hostess Brands during the second quarter worth $121,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 17.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hostess Brands in the second quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Hostess Brands in the second quarter valued at $178,000.

TWNK opened at $16.99 on Wednesday. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.46 and a 1-year high of $19.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.75.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 6.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TWNK shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Hostess Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hostess Brands in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.83.

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

