Invesco Ltd. Has $7 Million Stock Position in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC)

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 20,885 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Gorman-Rupp were worth $7,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GRC. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gorman-Rupp during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Gorman-Rupp by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Gorman-Rupp by 117,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 5,865 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Gorman-Rupp during the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Gorman-Rupp during the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRC stock opened at $43.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 37.59 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.60. The Gorman-Rupp Company has a one year low of $30.35 and a one year high of $47.12.

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $102.11 million during the quarter. Gorman-Rupp had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 8.21%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from Gorman-Rupp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Gorman-Rupp’s dividend payout ratio is 59.13%.

Separately, Sidoti cut Gorman-Rupp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Gorman-Rupp Profile

The Gorman-Rupp Co engages in the design, manufacture, and global marketing of pumps and pump systems. Its pump models include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, submersible, rotary gear, diaphragm, engine-driven, and priming assist pumps as well as packaged pump stations. The firm offers its products to fire protection, municipal, industrial, agriculture, construction, petroleum, and original equipment manufacturer.

