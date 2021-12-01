Invesco Ltd. Sells 174,178 Shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174,178 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.43% of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. worth $6,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1,120.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 236.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 67.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

In other news, Director Terrence Gregory Oconnor sold 1,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.13, for a total transaction of $115,837.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Thomas Patrick Sullivan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total transaction of $370,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,667 shares of company stock worth $859,843. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RGR opened at $71.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.71. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.41. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.10 and a 12-month high of $92.49.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.20). Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 49.40% and a net margin of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $178.25 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 37.53%.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of firearms to domestic customers. It operates through the following segments: Firearms and Castings. The Firearms segment manufactures and sells rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally-licensed, independent wholesale distributors primarily located in the United States.

