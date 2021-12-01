Invesco Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 190,055 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 100,830 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 88.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRNA stock opened at $38.01 on Wednesday. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.06 and a fifty-two week high of $40.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.32 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.17.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 103.08% and a negative net margin of 64.53%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Shreeram Aradhye sold 2,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $44,142.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bob D. Brown sold 24,936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.94, for a total transaction of $946,071.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,326 shares of company stock worth $1,018,855 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on DRNA shares. Citigroup downgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. B. Riley cut Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Truist cut Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $38.25 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.15.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are designed to leverage ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) to selectively silence genes that cause or contribute to disease. The firm uses its proprietary GalXC RNAi technology platform to build a pipeline in these therapeutic areas.

