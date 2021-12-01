Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) by 27.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 134,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 50,789 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 2,017.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 317,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 302,600 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,992,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,771,000 after buying an additional 382,631 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,632,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,569,000 after buying an additional 6,094,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 101.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 28,255 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital stock opened at $3.00 on Wednesday. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.95 and a twelve month high of $4.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $935.22 million, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.35.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 60.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is currently 109.09%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital

Invesco Mortgage Capital, Inc is a holding company, which engages in investing, financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. The firm primarily invests in the following: residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), non-agency RMBS, non-agency CMBS, credit risk transfer securities that are unsecured obligations issued by government-sponsored enterprises, residential and commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate-related financing arrangements.

