Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by Goodwin Daniel L

Goodwin Daniel L raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 19.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Goodwin Daniel L’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 439.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,623,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,284,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951,685 shares in the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 40,975.7% in the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,802,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,012 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $220,348,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 42,902.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,502,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $532,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3,322.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,376,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $487,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,460 shares during the last quarter. 42.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of QQQ opened at $393.82 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $380.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $365.73. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $294.78 and a 12-month high of $408.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.414 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.