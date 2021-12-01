Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO) by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,325 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF were worth $956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 95,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 47.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 7,823 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 62.9% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 7,914 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF alerts:

Shares of XSMO opened at $55.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.32. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $44.90 and a 12-month high of $61.51.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.