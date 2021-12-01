Investors Buy High Volume of Tricida Call Options (NASDAQ:TCDA)

Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 3,556 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,488% compared to the average daily volume of 224 call options.

Shares of TCDA stock opened at $7.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.34. The firm has a market cap of $382.90 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.20. Tricida has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $8.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.82, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a current ratio of 5.88.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.09). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.55) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Tricida will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Tricida in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Tricida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Tricida from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

In other Tricida news, Director Sandra I. Coufal sold 10,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total value of $81,346.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gerrit Klaerner sold 126,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total value of $758,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,297 shares of company stock valued at $882,116 over the last three months. Insiders own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCDA. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tricida by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,213,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,849,000 after purchasing an additional 107,500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tricida during the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tricida by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 147,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 13,956 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tricida by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tricida by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 39,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. 63.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tricida

Tricida, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of its product, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer drug designed to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease. The company was founded by Gerrit Klaerner and Craig Jon Hawker in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

