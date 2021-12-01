Investors Purchase Large Volume of KNOT Offshore Partners Call Options (NYSE:KNOP)

KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 3,197 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,727% compared to the typical volume of 175 call options.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KNOP. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in KNOT Offshore Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in KNOT Offshore Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in KNOT Offshore Partners by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,866 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in KNOT Offshore Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its stake in KNOT Offshore Partners by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 3,238 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of NYSE KNOP traded down $2.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.13. 2,292,430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,496. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $432.10 million, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.79. KNOT Offshore Partners has a 12 month low of $12.34 and a 12 month high of $20.34.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The shipping company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $66.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.80 million. KNOT Offshore Partners had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 19.85%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KNOT Offshore Partners will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.84%. KNOT Offshore Partners’s payout ratio is 126.83%.

About KNOT Offshore Partners

KNOT Offshore Partners LP engages in the operation and acquisition of shuttle tankers under long-term charters. Its fleet consists of sixteen shuttle tankers, which are vessels designed to transport crude oil and condensates from offshore oil field installations to onshore terminals and refineries. The company was founded on February 21, 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

