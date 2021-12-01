ION (ION) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $35.00

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 1st. One ION coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ION has a market cap of $438,520.11 and approximately $35.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ION has traded down 15.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $118.53 or 0.00207966 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003387 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $423.65 or 0.00743300 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000607 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00014828 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.44 or 0.00067442 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00008918 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000250 BTC.

ION Coin Profile

ION (CRYPTO:ION) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,675,816 coins and its circulating supply is 13,775,816 coins. The official website for ION is ionomy.com . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ION is https://reddit.com/r/ionomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ION is medium.com/@ionomy

According to CryptoCompare, “ION is a blockchain-based decentralized cryptocurrency that rewards network participation via static proof of stake. ION rewards “connectivity age” instead of “coin age,” thus eliminating abuse from exchanges and users that do not actively contribute to the network. By having a static reward system, the rewards for participation are proportional to the work every active node contributes. This discourages centralization and promotes network health. In addition to static rewards, ION implements a masternode network to incentivize large holders, and perform advanced functions such as near-instant and private transactions. Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ION

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ION should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

