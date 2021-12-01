IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $347.95 Million

Equities analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) will report sales of $347.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for IPG Photonics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $345.60 million and the highest is $350.31 million. IPG Photonics reported sales of $336.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that IPG Photonics will report full-year sales of $1.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.45 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow IPG Photonics.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $379.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.85 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 10.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on IPGP. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $240.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $274.50 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $178.00 to $173.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.24.

IPGP stock traded down $1.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $162.64. 19,329 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,242. The company has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.71 and a beta of 1.35. IPG Photonics has a 52-week low of $151.27 and a 52-week high of $262.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $163.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a current ratio of 7.94.

In related news, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.27, for a total transaction of $79,635.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IPGP. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the third quarter valued at $286,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 2.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 442,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,181,000 after purchasing an additional 11,283 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the third quarter valued at $992,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the third quarter valued at $8,855,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the third quarter valued at $8,830,000. 64.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

