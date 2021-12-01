Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Acquired by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 9,610.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,598 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $3,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRM stock opened at $45.44 on Wednesday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $26.53 and a 1-year high of $49.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04. The company has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.15.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.30). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 53.63%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.6185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. This is an increase from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 112.27%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

In related news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 29,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.72, for a total transaction of $1,414,682.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Daniel Borges sold 1,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $89,652.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,652. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,914 shares of company stock worth $1,552,078 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

