iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Purchased by Alhambra Investment Partners LLC

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 5.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,262 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 49,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 24,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 17,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SHY stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.66. 265,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,643,212. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $85.62 and a 12 month high of $86.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.12.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%.

