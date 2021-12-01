iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Purchased by Green Square Capital Advisors LLC

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 33.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares during the quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHY. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 63,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ SHY traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $85.68. The stock had a trading volume of 168,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,643,212. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $85.62 and a one year high of $86.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.12.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.011 dividend. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st.

See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.