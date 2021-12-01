iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by Ballew Advisors Inc

Ballew Advisors Inc reduced its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,576 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Ballew Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 18,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of SHY stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.67. The stock had a trading volume of 266,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,643,212. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $85.62 and a 12-month high of $86.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.12.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.011 per share. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st.

Read More: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.