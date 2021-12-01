iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) is GenWealth Group Inc.’s Largest Position

GenWealth Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 315,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,210 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 10.7% of GenWealth Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. GenWealth Group Inc. owned about 0.25% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $36,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $8,999,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $216,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $211,000. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.1% in the second quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 20,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,354,000 after buying an additional 3,556 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ IEF opened at $115.80 on Wednesday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $112.78 and a 1-year high of $120.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.73.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a $0.081 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

