iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Stock Position Cut by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ AIA opened at $76.51 on Wednesday. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a twelve month low of $75.52 and a twelve month high of $102.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.26.

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

