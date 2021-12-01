iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 5,821 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 102,209 shares.The stock last traded at $62.28 and had previously closed at $62.29.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.46.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMF. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 33.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 5,724,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,083 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 721.5% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 167,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,428,000 after acquiring an additional 147,532 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 570.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 172,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,690,000 after acquiring an additional 146,537 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 50.1% in the third quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 357,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,215,000 after acquiring an additional 119,453 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $5,856,000.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

