iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Acquired by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 25.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HDV. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 82,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 24.3% in the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 9,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 98,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,329,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 789.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 63,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,987,000 after buying an additional 56,372 shares during the last quarter.

HDV stock opened at $94.68 on Wednesday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $86.18 and a 1 year high of $100.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.29.

