iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,925 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $15,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 36,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

AGG traded down $0.52 on Wednesday, reaching $114.25. The stock had a trading volume of 61,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,852,758. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $113.20 and a 12-month high of $118.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.18.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

