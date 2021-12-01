iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Bought by Ballew Advisors Inc

Ballew Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 117,471 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF comprises about 6.5% of Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $8,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CKW Financial Group boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 72.8% in the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 180.0% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 26.4% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 263.9% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 28.3% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF alerts:

EFAV traded down $0.43 on Wednesday, reaching $74.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,442,409 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.41 and its 200 day moving average is $76.90. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $64.68 and a 1 year high of $76.51.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.