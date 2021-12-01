iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 1.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 73,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $9,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 139.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,376,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,892,000 after acquiring an additional 802,664 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,440,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,931,000 after buying an additional 682,414 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,571,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,422,000 after buying an additional 563,627 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 125.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 657,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,318,000 after buying an additional 365,815 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,491,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,804,000 after buying an additional 365,671 shares during the period.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $2.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $141.03. 1,208,811 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.60. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63.

