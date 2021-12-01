iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI) Shares Acquired by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO grew its holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,698 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,005 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF were worth $11,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 74.8% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 23.0% in the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $1,094,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 10,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GVI stock opened at $114.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.37.

