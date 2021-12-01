iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Sold by Telos Capital Management Inc.

Telos Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 57.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 153,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209,398 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF makes up about 2.3% of Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $16,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vivid Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 39,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,307,000 after buying an additional 21,038 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 28,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 10,901 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $313,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB opened at $107.46 on Wednesday. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $106.95 and a 52-week high of $110.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.20.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

