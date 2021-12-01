iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Purchased by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $299.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $291.56. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $226.77 and a 12-month high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

