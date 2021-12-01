iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Holdings Decreased by Abacus Planning Group Inc.

Abacus Planning Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 1.1% of Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWM. FMR LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,313,000 after acquiring an additional 17,822 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,367,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,047.1% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 5,340 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth about $382,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth about $48,000.

Shares of IWM opened at $218.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $228.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.35. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $180.32 and a 1-year high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

