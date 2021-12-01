iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Holdings Lowered by Fluent Financial LLC

Fluent Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 3.3% of Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Fluent Financial LLC owned 0.05% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $7,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $41,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 85.1% in the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $73,000.

NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $114.91 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.48. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $94.31 and a 12-month high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

