iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Farmers Trust Co.

Farmers Trust Co. cut its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $457.63 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $360.50 and a 1 year high of $475.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $454.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $442.66.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

