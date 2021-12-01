iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Stock Holdings Lifted by Ullmann Financial Group Inc.

Ullmann Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 84,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF comprises 3.4% of Ullmann Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Ullmann Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $8,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJJ. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,894,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 762,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,273,000 after acquiring an additional 256,112 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,310,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,378,000 after acquiring an additional 136,932 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 17,566.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 137,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,703,000 after buying an additional 136,313 shares during the period. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 257,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,169,000 after buying an additional 104,397 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IJJ stock traded up $2.66 on Wednesday, hitting $107.63. The company had a trading volume of 3,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,765. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.93. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $81.23 and a twelve month high of $114.21.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.