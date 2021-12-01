iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (BATS:ITB)

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 5,344 call options on the company. This is an increase of 220% compared to the typical volume of 1,670 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 19.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,054,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $211,404,000 after acquiring an additional 495,296 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 17.0% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,229,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $147,758,000 after acquiring an additional 324,747 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 114.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,180,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,539 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,840,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $121,801,000 after acquiring an additional 30,787 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the third quarter worth $83,443,000.

Get iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF stock traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $75.58. The company had a trading volume of 4,704,379 shares. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a one year low of $31.19 and a one year high of $46.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.94.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

Read More: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.