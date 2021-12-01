Italk’s (TALK) Hold Rating Reiterated at SVB Leerink

Italk (OTCMKTS:TALK)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at SVB Leerink in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Italk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Italk from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Italk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.37.

OTCMKTS TALK opened at $2.29 on Wednesday. Italk has a 52 week low of $1.98 and a 52 week high of $12.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.94.

Italk (OTCMKTS:TALK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $26.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.20 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Italk will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Douglas L. Braunstein acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.08 per share, with a total value of $2,080,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Italk in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Italk in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Italk in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Italk in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Italk during the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

iTalk, Inc provides retail and wholesale distribution, master agent, turnkey dealer portal, and logistic solutions to the mobility industry in the United States. It primarily offers prepaid and postpaid distribution services. The company's services are delivered through the Internet and terminated through third-party carriers.

