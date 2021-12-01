Ivor Royston Sells 11,914 Shares of Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX) Stock

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX) CEO Ivor Royston sold 11,914 shares of Viracta Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $57,187.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Ivor Royston also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 29th, Ivor Royston sold 15,833 shares of Viracta Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total value of $76,315.06.

On Monday, November 15th, Ivor Royston bought 8,000 shares of Viracta Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.56 per share, for a total transaction of $44,480.00.

VIRX stock opened at $4.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 18.00, a current ratio of 15.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.76. Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $24.80.

Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). Equities research analysts predict that Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VIRX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viracta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, November 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viracta Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Viracta Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Viracta Therapeutics by 109.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Viracta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.82% of the company’s stock.

Viracta Therapeutics Company Profile

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage, biomarker-directed precision oncology company focused on new medicines for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. It develops antiviral agent valganciclovir as an oral combination therapy which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for EBV-positive lymphomas.

