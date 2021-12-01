Ivor Royston Sells 11,914 Shares of Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX) Stock

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX) CEO Ivor Royston sold 11,914 shares of Viracta Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $57,187.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Ivor Royston also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 29th, Ivor Royston sold 15,833 shares of Viracta Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total value of $76,315.06.
- On Monday, November 15th, Ivor Royston bought 8,000 shares of Viracta Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.56 per share, for a total transaction of $44,480.00.
VIRX stock opened at $4.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 18.00, a current ratio of 15.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.76. Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $24.80.
Several brokerages have recently commented on VIRX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viracta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, November 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viracta Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Viracta Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Viracta Therapeutics by 109.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Viracta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.82% of the company’s stock.
Viracta Therapeutics Company Profile
Viracta Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage, biomarker-directed precision oncology company focused on new medicines for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. It develops antiviral agent valganciclovir as an oral combination therapy which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for EBV-positive lymphomas.
