J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.00 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) will report $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.11. J.B. Hunt Transport Services reported earnings of $1.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 38.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 18th.

On average, analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will report full year earnings of $6.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.80 to $6.96. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $8.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.53 to $8.37. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow J.B. Hunt Transport Services.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on JBHT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $169.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus boosted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $203.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $154.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.50.

In related news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.41, for a total value of $48,602.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 1,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total value of $322,128.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,570,913.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,007 shares of company stock valued at $764,271 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,550,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,067,346,000 after buying an additional 56,085 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 9.6% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,810,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $804,494,000 after buying an additional 422,538 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.5% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,629,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $606,887,000 after buying an additional 87,817 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.8% during the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,424,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $558,045,000 after buying an additional 125,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 14.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,942,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $324,762,000 after buying an additional 243,023 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT traded down $5.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $186.15. The company had a trading volume of 39,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,214. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a twelve month low of $133.36 and a twelve month high of $202.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $187.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 19.05%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

