J. Smart & Co. (Contractors) PLC (LON:SMJ) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 2.27 Per Share

J. Smart & Co. (Contractors) PLC (LON:SMJ) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.27 ($0.03) per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from J. Smart & Co. (Contractors) PLC’s previous dividend of $0.95. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of J. Smart & Co. (Contractors) PLC stock opened at GBX 143.14 ($1.87) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 131.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 127.43. J. Smart & Co. has a 12-month low of GBX 110.02 ($1.44) and a 12-month high of GBX 149 ($1.95). The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.39. The stock has a market cap of £59.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75.
J. Smart & Co. (Contractors) PLC Company Profile
