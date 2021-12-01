J. Smart & Co. (Contractors) PLC (LON:SMJ) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 2.27 Per Share

J. Smart & Co. (Contractors) PLC (LON:SMJ) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.27 ($0.03) per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from J. Smart & Co. (Contractors) PLC’s previous dividend of $0.95. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of J. Smart & Co. (Contractors) PLC stock opened at GBX 143.14 ($1.87) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 131.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 127.43. J. Smart & Co. has a 12-month low of GBX 110.02 ($1.44) and a 12-month high of GBX 149 ($1.95). The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.39. The stock has a market cap of £59.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75.

Get J. Smart & Co. (Contractors) PLC alerts:

J. Smart & Co. (Contractors) PLC Company Profile

J. Smart & Co (Contractors) PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the contracting, developing, and constructing public works, shopping centers, offices, factories, warehouses, local authority, and landlords and private housing projects in the United Kingdom. It also contracts building and civil engineering projects; develops and sells residential properties; develops industrial and commercial properties for lease; provides serviced office spaces; carries out small to medium sized building and civil engineering works for various clients; and offers plumbing support services to the construction companies.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for J. Smart & Co. (Contractors) PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. Smart & Co. (Contractors) PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.