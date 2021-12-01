Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.03 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) will report $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Jack in the Box’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.86 and the highest is $2.23. Jack in the Box posted earnings of $2.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jack in the Box will report full-year earnings of $6.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.38 to $7.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.22 to $8.82. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Jack in the Box.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $278.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.76 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 14.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JACK. Truist lowered their price target on Jack in the Box from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Jack in the Box from $117.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Jack in the Box from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.17.

NASDAQ JACK traded down $1.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,065. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.38. Jack in the Box has a fifty-two week low of $81.32 and a fifty-two week high of $124.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.85%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JACK. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 197.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 677.2% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 956 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

