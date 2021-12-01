Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $32.64 Million Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,677 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $32,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 38.2% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 3.9% during the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.0% during the third quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 16.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 331 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 1,662 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.75, for a total value of $504,832.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,169,133.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph F. Sladek sold 432 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.32, for a total transaction of $130,602.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHW traded up $5.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $336.61. The stock had a trading volume of 9,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,048. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $309.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $295.45. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $218.06 and a one year high of $340.45. The firm has a market cap of $88.26 billion, a PE ratio of 45.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 75.00%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.15%.

Several analysts have recently commented on SHW shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.65.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

