Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $35.36 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 395,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,025 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF were worth $35,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Affinity Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,876,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,146,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000.

Shares of PDP traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $96.21. 379 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,591. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.43 and a fifty-two week high of $101.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.89.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

