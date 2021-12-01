Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Reduces Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,922 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $31,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. increased its holdings in Lam Research by 0.5% in the second quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 3,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Lam Research by 0.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 1.3% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in Lam Research by 0.6% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 2,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $3,049,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 8,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $608.07, for a total transaction of $5,081,640.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,172 shares of company stock worth $19,019,598 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LRCX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $726.00 to $710.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $715.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $687.00.

NASDAQ:LRCX traded up $16.24 on Wednesday, hitting $696.09. The stock had a trading volume of 27,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,434,269. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $98.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $593.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $610.15. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $445.60 and a 1-year high of $693.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.21 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 75.96%. The business’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.67 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 34.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.26%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

