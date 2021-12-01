Janux Therapeutics, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To End on December 8th (NASDAQ:JANX)

Janux Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:JANX) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, December 8th. Janux Therapeutics had issued 11,400,000 shares in its initial public offering on June 11th. The total size of the offering was $193,800,000 based on an initial share price of $17.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Janux Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

JANX opened at $17.78 on Wednesday. Janux Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $16.32 and a fifty-two week high of $37.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.15.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.08). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Janux Therapeutics will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JANX. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 891.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares in the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Janux Therapeutics Company Profile

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

