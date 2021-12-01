Jason Honeyman Acquires 3,373 Shares of Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY) Stock

Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY) insider Jason Honeyman bought 3,373 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,161 ($41.30) per share, for a total transaction of £106,620.53 ($139,300.41).

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,279.06 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,368.04. Bellway p.l.c. has a 12 month low of GBX 2,651 ($34.64) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,756 ($49.07). The company has a market capitalization of £3.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 82.50 ($1.08) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from Bellway’s previous dividend of $35.00. Bellway’s payout ratio is currently 0.27%.

Several research firms have weighed in on BWY. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Bellway from GBX 4,180 ($54.61) to GBX 4,230 ($55.27) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,920 ($51.22) price objective on shares of Bellway in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bellway in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Bellway from GBX 4,100 ($53.57) to GBX 4,200 ($54.87) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,075 ($53.24) price target on shares of Bellway in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bellway has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,941.64 ($51.50).

About Bellway

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

