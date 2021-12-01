Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit (NASDAQ:JUGGU) Short Interest Update

Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit (NASDAQ:JUGGU) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the October 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $252,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,000.

NASDAQ JUGGU remained flat at $$10.17 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,145. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.11. Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit has a fifty-two week low of $9.94 and a fifty-two week high of $10.95.

