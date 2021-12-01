Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) a $59.00 Price Target

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) has been given a $59.00 target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 1.63% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on XOM. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Truist cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.09.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $59.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,123,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,399,018. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.92. Exxon Mobil has a 1-year low of $37.97 and a 1-year high of $66.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.15, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

See Also: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.