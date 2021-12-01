Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC)

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TRHC. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $70.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $40.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $42.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.67.

Get Tabula Rasa HealthCare alerts:

NASDAQ:TRHC traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.73. 397,486 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,737. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a twelve month low of $10.66 and a twelve month high of $69.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.87 and a 200 day moving average of $33.88. The stock has a market cap of $275.96 million, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 0.90.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $86.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.54 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 44.56% and a negative net margin of 27.37%. The business’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 52,657 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total transaction of $745,096.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 70,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total value of $978,842.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 495,096 shares of company stock valued at $6,785,644 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 7.5% in the second quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 2.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 54.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 6.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.